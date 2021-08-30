City of MLT offering dog obedience training classes in September

The City of Mountlake Terrace is offering new sessions of dog obedience training the week of Sept. 13, and there are a few spots still available.

The training includes three levels: Basic Dog Obedience for dogs four and a half months and older covering basic commands, walking on a leash, sit, stand and stay. Beyond Basic picks up where the basic class leaves off and at the end the AKC Canine Good Citizen test is administered. Puppygarten is kindergarten for puppies 8-16 weeks old, socialization and basic obedience are covered.

Registration is available online or by calling the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.