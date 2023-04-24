City of MLT offering dog obedience classes this spring

Have a puppy or adult dog that needs training? The City of Mountlake Terrace is offering the following dog obedience classes this spring:

Basic Dog Obedience is designed for dogs 4 1⁄2 months and older, it teaches the commands walking on a leash, sit, down, stand, stay and come. Discussions on behavior problems and proper equipment will be included. Dog vaccinations must be up to date. Attendees are asked to bring on the first night of class, the dog, a rug and treats for the dog. Fees are $92.75 for MLT residents and $101.50 for nonresidents. Class will meet Mondays, May 1-June 26 (no classes on May 29 or June 19) from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Beyond Basic is for dogs that have completed a Basic Dog Obedience class. This is a fun class that builds on the foundation started in basic obedience and to prepare participants for the American Kennel Club (AKC) Canine Good Citizen test, which will be given on the last night of class. This class will meet May 3-31 on Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion. Fees are $87.50 for MLT residents and $96.30 for nonresidents.

Puppygarten is for puppies 8-16 weeks. This class focuses on proper puppy socialization and normal puppy development as well as how puppies learn. Beginning obedience and common behavior problems are covered and everyone’s favorite: Puppy Recess. This is a fun class for puppies and humans. During the first week of class, bring proof of current vaccines, regular 6-foot leash and training treats and chew toy for class down time. Don’t miss out on this crucial learning period in your puppy’s life. Class meets on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m., May 4-June 8.

All dog obedience classes are available for registration online. For questions, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.