Have a dancer in your family? The City of Mountlake Terrace is offering another session of Quarterly Creative Dance for preschoolers at 12:45 p.m., beginning Thursday, Jan. 10. Children should be age 3 by the class start date.

In addition, Adult/Teen Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Flamenco and Salsa classes all start up again the week of Jan. 7.

Visit www.mltrec.com and use the interactive Craze pdf page 14 to view the options.