City of MLT needs recreation staff to resume weekend programming

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Department is looking for additional staff for the Recreation Pavilion to resume operating on weekends. The city is hiring for the following recreation jobs: Recreation Clerk I (full-time) and a number of part-time jobs including clerks, lifeguards, swim lesson instructors, tennis instructors, dance/fitness instructors, and before- and after-school program assistance.

In addition, the following positions are open at the new City Hall located at 23204 58th Ave. W.: Accountant, Civil Engineer II, Maintenance Aide in Public Works (Temporary), Permit Specialist, and Public Records Officer (Records Manager).

For more information on City of Mountlake Terrace jobs, visit www.cityofmlt.com/Jobs.aspx or contact Human Resources at 425-744-6225 or HRcity@mltwa.gov.