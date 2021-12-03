City of MLT launches utility bill online access with autopay

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, utility customers in the City of Mountlake Terrace can access their bill online and set up payments to include auto-payments.

The city said it wanted to thank customers for their patience during the transition between billing vendors over the past few months. This new service also offers payment notifications by text, email and phone. In addition, there is no convenience fee for online payments made through the new vendor, Output Services Group.

Residents who prefer to pay by telephone, mail or the drop box at City Hall still have those options. Additional online features, including the ability to view usage and billing history, are expected to roll out in the near future.

Separately, the city continues to work with customers who have fallen behind on their utility bills during the pandemic. Those customers are encouraged to contact the city to learn more about opportunities for repayment plans.

For more information, email the Utility Billing Department at utilitybilling@mltwa.gov or call 425-744-6214. Website updates are in progress at cityofmlt.com/ub.