City of MLT launches Purple Light Nights campaign in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the City of Mountlake Terrace has kicked off its 13th annual Purple Light Nights Campaign.

The domestic violence movement uses the purple ribbon as a symbol of unity in the fight against family violence. The Purple Light Nights Campaign takes this symbol one step further and provides purple light bulbs (black lights) to the community with the intent that they be displayed during the entire month of October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

As COVID-19 continues to limit our community’s interactions with one another, it is more important than ever to let victims of domestic violence know that our community supports them, the city says. With the Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order in place, there is more time at home for everyone. This is especially dangerous for households experiencing domestic violence. When an abuser or a victim does not leave the home, there is less ability for the victim to reach out for help.

If you would like a purple light to display, contact the city’s Domestic Violence Coordinator Danielle Singson at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department — 425-744-6257. The city has a limited supply available to the public at no cost. However, if you already have a purple light, display it throughout the month in order to remember those who have lost their lives; support those who have survived domestic violence; and bring hope to those who are still living with abuse. More information on Purple Light Nights can be found at www.purplelightnights.org.

Citizens are also asked to report to 911 anything that they see or hear that seems like violence in a household; and if they are able, consider making a donation to a local domestic violence shelter or non-profit agency.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or feel any form of unsafe around another person, please reach out. Here are some helpful community resources where you can find help:

Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County (24 Hours)

425-25-ABUSE (425-252-2873)

dvs-snoco.org

City of Mountlake Terrace Domestic Violence Coordinator

425-744-6257

Edmonds College Violence Prevention

www.edcc.edu/violenceprevention/default.html