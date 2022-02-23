City of MLT inspection requests will be online only starting March 14

Beginning March 14, the City of Mountlake Terrace will require all inspections to be requested via the Permit Portal.

According to a press release, the move is part of the city’s effort to provide consistency and expedite inspection scheduling. Consolidating permits and required inspections through the portal streamlines this process. The option to call the Inspection Hotline will continue until March 14, when the hotline will redirect callers to the portal.

Additionally, all permit information is housed online, in the same place, and can be accessed by using the permit number. Information regarding the necessity of inspections, and staying in compliance with the accompanying permits, is located on the Permits & Licenses page.

For additional information, call 425-744-6267 or email permitspecialist@mltwa.gov. For inspection inquiries, please have your permit number ready.