City of MLT hosting virtual meeting Nov. 15 to introduce Transit Connection Corridor Project

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to share information regarding the design of the Transit Connection Corridor Project. (See Zoom information below.)

The project combines lighting and paving upgrades of trails throughout Veterans Memorial Park, with a secondary effort to finish the design of a pedestrian plaza at 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard.

This first meeting will cover general information related to the project scope and design process. Presentation materials will be shared by city staff and design consultant OTAK Inc.

A second meeting is anticipated in January (likely in person), to present more details on specific design elements and potential features.

Design work is scheduled to continue into May 2023. The city intends to complete construction before light rail is expected to begin service, which is currently set for late 2024.

“We are excited to share the overall scope of the project and the plans for design work to achieve those goals,” said Donnelle Dayao, Parks Project Manager.

For more information, contact Dayao at 425-744-6286 or ddayao@mltwa.gov.

The Zoom meeting link is here. The meeting ID is 852 4899 3116 and the passcode is 920863.