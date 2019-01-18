City of MLT hosting Sound Transit light rail open house Jan. 23

In preparation for a public hearing with the Mountlake Terrace Hearing Examiner, the City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a public open house Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 6:30 -8:30 p.m. at the Ballinger Clubhouse (Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center), 23000 Lakeview Dr.

Public comment is encouraged and can be submitted at the meeting or until Jan. 30, 2019. Opportunities for further public comment will also be available later in the process, the city said.

The City of Mountlake Terrace is conducting a land use review process to review construction of the Sound Transit Light Rail Station, project elements and guideway location. The public hearing is anticipated for spring 2019.

Elements of the project will be located in and around properties within the city of Mountlake Terrace. Site development information, construction staging and graphics will be provided.

Further information will be provided as part of the ongoing public review process. Questions or comments can be directed to Christy Osborn, Community and Economic Development Director at [email protected], by phone at 425-563-8687, or at 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.