City of MLT hosting 66th Avenue West reconstruction online open house

The City of Mountlake Terrace is planning to reconstruct 66th Avenue West from 220th Street Southwest to the City’s northern limit (near the Interurban Trail) in summer 2021, and would like citizens’ input — through an online open house — to see how well the alternatives meet the project’s goals.

The project aims to improve the existing poor pavement conditions, pedestrian and bicycle facilities along the roadway, and roadway user safety. Driving lanes will be re-striped to streamline vehicular movement, including providing left-turn lanes at the intersections and bike lanes. The project will also provide curb ramps meeting current ADA standards at the intersections and a narrowed Interurban Trail crossing with active warning devices for trail users’ safety.

Currently, the city is considering two possible alternatives, and public input is important in selecting the preferred alternative. Visit the online open house at https://arcg.is/18zeLP to learn more about the project alternatives and provide your feedback by completing the survey. The deadline is Oct. 18.

A summary of the public’s feedback will be presented at the city council’s work session on Oct. 29. For more information, contact Abiy Tsegaye, Civil Engineer II, at 425-744-6273 or atsegaye@mltwa.gov.