City of MLT hiring to meet service demands

The City of Mountlake Terrace is growing and has a number of vacancies to be filled in high-demand service areas. If you or someone you know is interested in working in local government, the city invites you to check out the following opportunities.

In the finance department, there are three positions open including accountant, finance technician and payroll technician. These roles provide support for important frontline services such as utility billing and payroll, as well as behind-the-scenes assistance including special projects.

The city recently filled a vacancy in the permitting division of community and economic development, with another permit technician starting in a few weeks. Meanwhile, there is a need for both a senior planner and an associate pPlanner to keep up with the rapid pace of development and large-scale projects in Mountlake Terrace.

In the aquatics program, within the recreation and parks department, the city has record registrations for swimming lessons and the need to fill entry-level lifeguard and swim instructor positions. Applicants must be at least 15 years old, and the city will provide and pay for the certification class required by the American Red Cross. Interested parties who are 14 years old may volunteer as an aide in preparation for future employment.

The recreation department also is seeking to hire two full-time aquatics coordinators and part-time dance and fitness instructors for a number of classes offered for children, teens and adults.

Finally, the city seeks a facilities maintenance worker to provide building maintenance and repairs at city-owned properties.

The aquatics and recreation staff work at the Recreation Pavilion, located at 5303 228th St. SW, and the facilities maintenance worker reports within the parks division. All other positions referenced will work at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.

The City of Mountlake Terrace is preparing to reopen city hall as construction wraps up on the final punch list items for the Civic Campus. The city also is gearing up for its usual busy summer season in recreation as well as the return of summer events.

The city offers regular, benefitted staff a competitive and comprehensive benefits package including: vacation, paid holidays and sick leave, Washington State retirement plan participation (PERS), medical/dental/vision coverage as well as life insurance and long-term disability coverage. As part of the city’s wellness program, regular, benefitted staff may also participate in certain city fitness and group exercise programs, including the lap pool. The city offices are located close to major bus routes and future light rail.

For more information about current vacancies and working for the City of Mountlake Terrace, visit www.cityofmlt.com/jobs or contact Human Resources Manager Leslie Choate at hrcity@mltwa.gov or 425-744-6225. Applications can be mailed or emailed upon request, and are posted online, along with all open job descriptions and salary information.