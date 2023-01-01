City of MLT hiring for recreation and parks positions

A reminder that the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department has a range of available job opportunities, from swim instructors to child care to administrative positions. Recruitment and retention bonuses are also available for qualified positions.
Openings include:
- Positions for day camp and child care programs. Click here for an application.
- Part-time lifeguards/swim instructors. Candidates must hold a current lifeguarding certification and for those who don’t have such a certification, the city will train swim instructors in house. Candidates must enjoy the water and working with children. Schedules are flexible and include daytime, afternoons on weekdays and mornings and early afternoons on Saturdays. Applications can be submitted online.
- Gym/ballfield attendants: This part-time evening and weekend job includes setting up sports rentals, attending to open gyms and leagues, and preparing fields for ball games. If you’re interested, email Danielle Laddd at ladd@mltwa.gov.
- Part-time front desk at the Recreation Pavilion. Click here to see available job opportunities or contact Renee Norton at 425-640-3108 or rnorton@mltwa.gov.
