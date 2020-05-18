City of MLT Food Drive continues through May 29

Due to an increased demand for food at the city’s food banks, City of Mountlake Terrace employees launched a food drive in early May. The effort to help replenish the supply of food for Mountlake Terrace residents will continue through May 29.

“Thank you to everyone who has brought non-perishable food to City Hall,” stated Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “There is still time to donate and the need is high so please continue to help if you are able to.”

To donate items, please bring non-perishable items to City Hall located at 6100 219th St. S.W. #200 during business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Since the lobby is not open to the public, the public is asked to add donations to the box located outside the door. If you would prefer to donate directly, visit the organizations’ websites to see what days and times they are staffed to receive donations. Some of the organizations also accept online donations in lieu of food.

The city will donate to the following organizations: Concern for Neighbors Food Bank (4700 228th St. S.W.), Cedarwood International Food Bank (Bethel Chapel, 23010 66th Ave. W.) and the Foundation for Edmonds School District Nourishing Network.

More than 650 Edmonds School District students experience homelessness during the school year and about 33 percent of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs. According to Thame Fuller, the foundation’s Director, their biggest need right now is the weekend meal program that feeds about 300 children that normally receive meals at school during the week and have no regular meals on weekends. Fuller said they are anticipating the number will increase to about 400 kids per week.

In addition to general non-perishable items for the food banks, the foundation is especially in need of single serving, ready-to-eat foods that require no or minimal heating or preparation. One of their most desired items is ramen n09oodles. Please make sure donated items are not expired, home canned or rusty.

For more information about the food drive, please contact Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen at 425-744-6206 or volsen@ci.mlt.wa.us.