City of MLT finances mostly on target, council learns in second-quarter report

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Aug. 16 business meeting reviewed the city’s 2021 second-quarter financial report, which indicates that a majority of the funds budgeted remain on target. However, city officials noted the full fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still not entirely known and will need continued monitoring.

“At this point we’re starting to see some recovery, we’re just not sure how quickly that we’re going to back to pre-2020 levels,” Finance Director Crystil Wooldridge said.

Sales tax revenues once again brought in more money than was previously forecast in the budget. Through the second quarter of this year, total sales taxes collected was nearly $2 million, which is 70% of the adopted budget. Property tax revenues and development services fees also both remain on track to meet or slightly exceed budgetary expectations. She noted that development services continue to see “quite a bit of activity.”

Gambling tax revenues came in slightly under projections and during the first half of the year have generated about 42% of what the budget anticipated. That decline is due to casinos being closed and/or operating at limited capacities during pandemic restrictions. However, Wooldridge noted those revenues are starting to rebound and still represented an increase of nearly $168,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Additionally, city revenues from fines and forfeitures continue to remain lower than projected and have yielded only 23% of their budgetary anticipations. “We’re seeing this is starting to slowly recover but still considerably under what we have received in the past,” Woodridge added. “A lot of that has to do with new procedures to keep our officers safe, the courts are prioritizing the cases that they see — things of that nature.” She anticipated that as courts are able to open back up and again process cases similar to the number in the past, those revenues will increase.

The general fund’s operating revenues have totaled 54% of what was budgeted for 2021. At the end of the second quarter they exceeded operating expenditures by more than $781,000 and the ending fund balance totaled slightly more than $9.5 million.

Although the city’s recreation fund revenues have started to recover after cratering last year, they continued to underperform budgetary expectations due to programs and services that have been decreased or paused during the pandemic. Income from aquatics especially — amid pool closures earlier this year — and from recreation department youth programs came in well under projections. “It’s not a surprise that that revenue is still fairly low,” Wooldridge said.

City Manager Scott Hugill told the council that one option the city has for addressing that shortfall is using American Rescue Plan Act funds, noting that those dollars can fund lost revenue in 2020 and will ultimately help the general fund after it helped shore up the recreation fund last year. In addition, the fund can subsidize revenue lost from recreation programs this year, as well as meet additional needs, Hugill said. Concerning state health guidelines and coordinating plans for reopening and/or expanding various programs and services offered, he added that “going forward it’s quite the unknown, it’s really week-to-week depending on where we are.”

Utilities funds have generally met or exceeded financial expectations through the first half of 2021. Wooldridge noted that revenues from the water, stormwater and sewer utility funds were all greater than their expenses and that money has been set aside to rebuild reserves, which can be used to fund future capital improvement projects such as infrastructure and street construction.

Revenues from the street operations fund have also outpaced their expenditures this year.

“The majority of the city programs remain on target financially and this is due to the city council adhering to the policy…that these programs and projects will be maintained within our financial means,” Wooldridge said. “We’re still looking to see what the full financial impact of the pandemic will be on the city because we still have businesses that are not either open or they still have limited capacity. We still have programs that we’re not providing full service,” she added, such as processing applications for passports at City Hall. In addition, “the recreation department has limited programs or limited capacity for some of their programs,” she said.

The city council will engage in further budget discussions this fall to determine whether the 2021-22 biennial budget needs to be amended or modified for some programs, such as the recreation department, before the end of the year.

In other financial business, Hugill told the council that the city recently learned it has been initially approved for a public works trust fund loan for the planned Westside Water Main project, which will replace nearly two miles of water main sections located throughout the west side of Mountlake Terrace and install pressure-reducing valves. The project is anticipated to cost approximately $7 million. Rather than having to turn to the bond market, where interest rates would be 3-4% or higher, Hugill said the trust fund, which is a program operated by Washington state, charges lower-than-market interest rates on loans. As a result, he anticipated the city would receive an interest rate of 1% or lower on its loan for the infrastructure project.

The council unanimously approved a raft of measures on its consent calendar Monday night, including:

– Adopting a resolution that authorizes $200,000 in contingency funding for ongoing construction work at the Ballinger waterfront.

– Awarding a contract of up to approximately $359,000 with RAW Land Construction, LLC for planned maintenance work at Taylor Pond.

– Authorizing nearly $80,500 for the purchase of and a contract with the Watchguard system to replace the Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s outdated mobile audio video system used in its patrol cars.

– Approving an agreement with the Association of Washington Cities and the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for a recreation grant award of $23,000.

– Authorizing an agreement with the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office for $350,000 in grant funding for restoring the Evergreen Tennis Courts.

– Approving an agreement with the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office for $500,000 in grant funding for improvements at Ballinger Park related to the current waterfront construction project.

