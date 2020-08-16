City of MLT fall child care registration opens Aug. 17

The City of Mountlake Terrace, in partnership with the Edmonds School District, has announced its plans for child care during the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. The city will provide flexible options for families who need child care during the pandemic.

The Kids Krew program has transitioned from a before- and after-school care model to a full-day child care program. Child care will be offered Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. with a 10-hour per day maximum. Parents will have the opportunity to register their children for as many days as they need care. The fees for the program are $44 per day for residents of Mountlake Terrace and $48 per day for non-residents. There is a 5% sibling discount for families that registers more than one child. The Kids Krew program will be operating at the Recreation Pavilion (5303 228th St. S.W.) and Terrace Park Elementary School (5409 228th St. S.W.), which is right next door.

City staff are following all guidelines and recommendations from the Snohomish County Health District, the State Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control to keep children and staff safe and healthy. Masks are required for all parents when arriving for pickup, as well as for staff and children ages 5 and up. Additional cleaning and sanitizing will take place throughout the day, and physical distancing will be required.

Registration for Kids Krew will be online only and begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Prior to registering online, parents will need to complete the required paperwork and pay the $35 registration fee. Paperwork can be found online at mltrec.com/2085/Child-Care or by emailing childcare@mltwa.gov.

For more information about the Kids Krew program, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-640-3108 or childcare@mltwa.gov.