City of MLT facilities closed Jan. 1; next council meeting Jan. 4

The City of Mountlake Terrace said that all city offices and the Recreation Pavilion will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year holiday.

All city offices and the Pavilion will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4 — city offices at 8 a.m. and the Pavilion at 7 a.m. The Recreation Pavilion is operating on a modified schedule, open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will start the new year with a business meeting Monday, Jan. 4. The agenda includes electing the 2021 mayor pro tem. The meetings begins at 7 p.m. via Zoom teleconference.

Other council agenda items include approval of Evergreen Playfield #1 FieldTurf USA construction contract (tentative), approval of addendum to city manager’s 2016 employment agreement, approval of Lodging Tax Advisory Committee 2021 funding recommendation, review of 2021 city council meeting schedule, discussion of city council retreat dates, and appointments of council liaisons and representatives for intergovernmental agency boards/commissions.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com or find city council meeting information atwww.cityofmlt.com/469.