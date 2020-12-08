City of MLT extends temporary outdoor use permit for businesses through Dec. 31

To continue its support of restaurants and other local businesses during the pandemic, the City of Mountake Terrace has extended its temporary outdoor use permit through Dec. 31. The permit allows some businesses to expand their capacity to service customers outside for social distancing protocols. The business must follow physical distancing guidelines and masking requirements.

The city is also encouraging the community to support Mountlake Terrace businesses by shopping locally during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Please consider buying takeout food or purchase gift cards or other merchandise from our businesses because they are struggling to stay open,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Clough.

You can learn more about temporary outdoor use permits at this link. If you have questions, please call the Community & Economic Development Department at (425) 744-6278