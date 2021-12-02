City of MLT expands access to online permit applications

In an effort to go paperless, the City of Mountlake Terrace is expanding permit application options in the online permit portal. The electronic portal system makes applying for permits faster and easier.

(To view the permit applications available, click here.)

“I am excited to continue the city’s efforts in streamlining the development review process with a fully integrated electronic permitting process,” said Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn.

Over 28 permit applications, including those for decks and fences, commercial demolition and home occupations, are now available for access online. The city’s permit portal provides residents and developers an opportunity to apply for a wide range of permits from the comfort of their home or office.

Where residents once had to wait in line at City Hall for assistance, or mail or email numerous and often large, cumbersome documents to a permit specialist, applicants proposing many types of development permits are now able to submit them electronically. In anticipation of a full public-facing permitting process, additional online applications for other permit types will continue to be phased in over the next several months.

For more information, visit the Community & Economic Development webpage at cityofmlt.com/169, or contact lplancich@mltwa.gov or 425-744-6207.