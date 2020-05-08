City of MLT employees launch food drive in response to increasing demand

In an effort to support an increased demand for food at the city’s food banks, City of Mountlake Terrace employees have banded together to launch a food drive to help replenish the supply.

“It’s important for us to help give back to our community as many of our residents are in need,” said MLT Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “We have two food banks in town and the (Edmonds) School District Foundation’s weekend meal program that can really use more donations given the high demand due to the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order.’”

Community looking to donate items can bring non-perishable items to Mountlake Terrace City Hall, located at 6100 219th Street Southwest, Suite 200. Donations can be made during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through May 29.

The building’s lobby is not currently open to the public, so donations can be added to the box located outside the front entrance. Those who prefer to donate directly are advised to visit the organizations’ websites for information on days and times staff are available to receive donations. Some of the organizations also accept online donations in lieu of food.

The city will donate to the following organizations — Concern for Neighbors Food Bank (located at 4700 228th St. SW), Cedarwood International Food Bank (located at Bethel Chapel, 23010 66th Ave. W.) and the Foundation for Edmonds School District Nourishing Network.

More than 650 Edmonds School District students experience homelessness during the school year, and on average 33% of families qualify for free-and-reduced federal lunch programs. According to the Foundation’s Thame Fuller, their biggest need right now is the weekend meal program, which feeds about 300 children that normally receive meals at school during the week and have no regular meals on weekends. Fuller added that the foundation is anticipating the number to increase to about 400 kids per week.

In addition to general non-perishable items for the food banks, the foundation is in need of single serving, ready-to-eat foods that require no or minimal heating or preparation. One of their most desired items is Ramen Noodles. Donors are advised to check that items are not expired, home canned or rusty.

For more information about the food drive, contact Virginia Olsen at 425-744-6206 or volsen@ci.mlt.wa.us.