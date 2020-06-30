City of MLT distributes face masks to community members

The City of Mountlake Terrace distributed more than 100 free cloth face masks Monday to low-income Mountlake Terrace residents at a drive through/walk up event. The masks were supplied by the State of Washington.

City Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said that the city has ordered 1,000 masks for distribution to other residents, and will receive reimbursement for that purchase through federal CARES Act funds.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s order mandating face coverings is effective as of Friday, June 26 and applies to anyone who is inside of — or in line to enter — any indoor public space, seeking health care services, waiting for or riding public transportation, or outdoors and unable to keep 6 feet away from others not in their household. There are exceptions for children under the age of 5 and people with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering. In no case should children under 2 years of age wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation.