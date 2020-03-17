City of MLT creates new webpage for COVID-19 updates, announces cancellations

The City of Mountlake Terrace says it has a new webpage to keep the community informed of updates related to the COVID-19 virus. Visit www.cityofmlt.com/2060 that is linked at the top of the city’s website marked “COVID-19 Updates”.

While city services are still being provided, in-person contact is discouraged unless absolutely necessary. Larger meetings are not being conducted as required by the Governor’s recent direction.

In addition to the March 16 city council meeting cancellation, the March 17 Arts Advisory Commission, March 23 Planning Commission, and April 14 Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission meetings are canceled. The city is making plans for call-in meetings and compliance with the Open Public Meetings Act.

Recreation programs and events are cancelled through March 31, with the exception of childcare programs (Kids Krew and Junior Kids Krew) being provided to current customers from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Recreation Pavilion has reduced hours further this week — the new hours are 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the facility will be closed on the weekend. These hours are to accommodate registration for fall programs.

Community meetings including Cops & Clergy and Ballinger Park Playground Design scheduled for March 17 and 19 respectively are postponed until further notice.

The Mountlake Terrace Senior/Community Center is closed for senior programming through April 27. The Mountlake Terrace Library is closed to the public and staff for deep cleaning through March 28.

This public health emergency is fluid with frequent, rapid changes so please watch our website and social media sites for updates. In times like this, it is even more important to reach out to your neighbors and see who is in need and work together to help each other. If you have extra supplies on hand, help those who have none. Collaborate to provide child care and food for needy children and families as well as the elderly. Reach out by telephone and social media to the lonely. Most of all, remain calm, practice kindness and wash your hands.