City of MLT COVID-19 latest news: Avoid visiting city facilities, support your local businesses

During this time of social distancing for COVID-19, the City of Mountlake Terrace says that while its offices are open, it strongly discourages the public from visiting city facilities unless absolutely necessary. Instead, citizens are encouraged to use electronic or telephone options if possible. The city also offers a drop box in the iInterim City Hall parking lot for utility payments made by check (no cash please).

The city on Wednesday conducted some test meetings using teleconferencing technology. The goal is to put city council meetings online during the COVID-19 outbreak to comply with government directives to avoid public gatherings.

“The City of Mountlake Terrace is understanding of the severe impacts to residents and to local businesses and we are working on additional ways to help — more information is forthcoming,” the latest update posted on the city’s webpage said. “Please check on friends and neighbors, especially the elderly, the vulnerable, and families with children to see how you can help if you are able to.”

In addition, the update notes that city employees are purchasing food from local businesses, and residents are encouraged to support local businesses if they can. “Consider ordering take-out or delivery from local eateries and explore online or phone options being offered by local businesses,” the city says. (MLTnews is compiling a list of local restaurants offering take-out and delivery options, and we plan to post it soon.

The U.S. Small Business Association is offering disaster loans for small businesses. Visit this webpage for more information.

A fund has also been set up by Snohomish County to help with the impacts of COVID-19 in the county. You can donate to the fund at www.cf-sc.org.