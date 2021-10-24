City of MLT Comprehensive Plan amendments due Oct. 29

Applications to amend the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Comprehensive Plan in 2022 are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Application forms are available online at www.cityofmlt.com/172. An application fee applies.

The Comprehensive Plan is a broad-based, 20-year plan that guides the city’s livability. It includes goals, policies, and a map indicating the locations of land use districts (such as single family, community business, or industrial areas). With limited exceptions, the city may update its Comprehensive Plan no more than once a year. It is anticipated that the next update will be completed by the end of June.