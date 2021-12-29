City of MLT community satisfaction survey open through Jan. 10

The City of Mountlake Terrace has released a public survey that seeks input from Mountlake Terrace residents and business owners as the city measures the success of various programs and services.

This community satisfaction survey generally is conducted every two years. In November, a paper version was mailed to 2,700 households to create a statistically valid sample. Now a second version is online and open to everyone at polco.us/mountlaketerrace2021.

The mailed survey closes Jan. 7, and the online version ends Jan. 10. The Mountlake Terrace City Council will review the results in the coming weeks. The city appreciates the time spent on these surveys, which provides valuable feedback on how to allocate resources.

This process is unrelated to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief funds. The city is also asking community members to complete a short form providing guidance on how to best use nearly $6 million in federal pandemic aid. The ARPA survey closes Jan. 2, and the City Council is scheduled to receive an update at the Jan. 3 meeting.