City of MLT Community Satisfaction Survey coming soon

A Community Satisfaction Survey, designed to gather attitudes and opinions about city services and quality of life issues, will be mailed to 1,800 randomly selected households in Mountlake Terrace on Dec. 9. According to a city announcement, the survey results will help the city prioritize resources and align them with city council goals.

The city has conducted these surveys in November 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2017, in partnership with The National Citizen Survey (NCS) program sponsored by the International City/County Management Association in cooperation with National Research Center, Inc. (NCR). The city has contracted with NCS again to conduct the 2019 community satisfaction survey.

NCS estimates that all surveys will be collected by Jan. 20, 2020. A draft result report is expected in mid-February with a final report available for the city council’s goal-setting sessions.

This year’s survey will include the same standard set of questions to assess residents’ opinions about basic services, quality of life, local policies, demographics, quality of local government services, and resident use of services. The survey will provide an important means for evaluating and assessing the level of satisfaction with city services and programs, and offers important information as to how resources should be allocated and whether local policies should be revised. It will also be used to help decide on key budgeting issues, as well as determining the direction the city should take to address current and future needs.

Survey results from past reports revealed that the city is headed in the right direction, has the trust of the community and does many things well when compared to other cities. The past survey results are available on the city website at www.cityofmlt.com/218/.