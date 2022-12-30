City of MLT closures for New Year’s Eve, Day

A reminder that Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 for the observed New Year’s Day holiday.
The Recreation Pavilion will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1. Check the pool schedule here for hours.
