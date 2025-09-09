City of MLT celebrates Welcoming Week Sept. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace will celebrate Welcoming Week 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at Civic Campus, 23204 58th Ave. W. This annual campaign is where communities across the country host events, educational seminars and celebrations to honor residents of all backgrounds and highlight the importance of inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.

These events reaffirm our values of building welcoming communities where every person, including refugees and immigrants, can fully contribute and have their voices heard.

“The City of Mountlake Terrace is excited to participate in Welcoming Week for the second year. The City wants everyone to feel supported and welcomed by neighbors and the larger community. That kind of support takes effort and an ongoing commitment to foster a sense of belonging and connection,” says Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope. “This year, we have 22 organizations joining us to share resources about human services, immigrant services, activities for youth and families, opportunities to build community, information about banking and elections and more. We will also have three local food vendors, music and fun activities for families.”