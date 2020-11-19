CIty of MLT begins search for new city attorney

The City of Mountlake Terrace has issued a request for proposals for law firms and/or attorneys interested in providing contract city attorney legal services for the city. The successful candidate will replace current City Attorney Greg Schrag, who is retiring after serving as the city’s attorney for 28 years.

The work encompasses legal counsel, opinions, consultation and coordination with special counsel. The city is also recruiting for an in-house attorney at this time, with the Mountlake Terrace City Council ultimately determining whether to contract with a law firm or hire an in-house attorney.

Submittals are due Dec. 4, 2020 at 5 p.m. to Mountlake Terrace City Hall. View the complete RFP package at cityofmlt.com/Bids.asp or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.