he Mountlake Terrace City Council has directed staff to start the process for establishing a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. Any resident who is interested in serving or participating in the process can call the city clerk at 425-744-6206.

Following city council direction July 6, city staff will prepare an ordinance to establish the commission and will bring it before the council for review in early August.

More information will be available as the program is established.