City of MLT awarded $2.3 million pavement reconstruction grant for 66th Avenue West

The City of Mountlake Terrace announced Friday that its 66th Avenue West pavement reconstruction project was selected for a $2,353,000 grant for design, construction, and project administration funding by the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board (TIB).

The total project cost is $3,058,900 and includes pavement reconstruction and re-channelization between 220th Street Southwest to the north city limits to provide bike lanes that begin to extend bike facilities along 66th Avenue West. It also includes Interurban Trail improvements to enhance trail crossing safety with curb bulbs and warning lights. A separate water main replacement project within this same area will occur before pavement reconstruction occurs and is funded by the city’s water utility. Partnering the pavement reconstruction and water main projects allows both to share some costs.

Dependent on grant funding, related to the availability of Transportation Benefit District funds, the pavement reconstruction project design would occur in 2020 with construction in 2021. Other funding is provided through the state gas tax, Snohomish County Waste Transfer mitigation, shared costs with utilities, and city staff time.