City of MLT asking for community feedback on programs and services

The City of Mountlake Terrace is is mailing a community satisfaction survey to residents this week to help measure the success of major city services.

About 2,700 households were selected randomly to receive either a paper survey or instructions on how to complete the survey online. In addition, a separate survey will go live in late December for everyone else seeking to provide insight and comment.

The mailed, statistically valid survey is typically done every two years. The City of Mountlake Terrace said it uses the data collected to identify and respond to community needs and concerns. This aligns with the city council’s goals of developing meaningful communication and outreach while maintaining public services in a cost-effective manner. Results can be compared against past years to identify trends and benchmarks and to assign or redeploy resources, the city said.

Return postage is prepaid. Responses are sought before Jan. 7, and mailed responses should be postmarked by then. Participation is confidential.