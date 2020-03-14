City of MLT adjusts Recreation Pavilion programming through March 31

While stopping short of a complete closure, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department announced major changes in programming and hours at the city’s Recreation Pavilion that are now be in effect through March 31.

All rental events and instructor-led programs at the city’s hub for recreational activities have been canceled through the end of the month. The event cancellations include swim lessons, water fitness classes, land fitness classes, dance classes and dog obedience classes; rentals canceled include room, pool, dance and gym rentals.

The action is being taken “in response to direction from the Governor’s Office, the Washington Department of Health and the Snohomish Health District,” the Recreation and Parks Department said in a Friday announcement

The Recreation Pavilion will remain open through the month of March, but for limited uses: lap swims; individual fitness; spa, sauna and cardio room use and racquetball. Use of the pool will be limited to lap swims; there will be no recreational or play area use of the pool “to maintain social distancing,” the city said.

The Pavilion will also shorten its hours for the remainder of the month. The facility will be open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We understand that this will create hardships for the community, but we hope that together these actions will reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the announcement said.