The City of Lynnwood is looking for an artist or artist team to create a mural at North Lynnwood Park.
The budget is $9,000 and the deadline to apply is April 14, 2024.
Learn more at these links:
Mural-at-North-Lynnwood-Park-call-for-artists.docx(DOCX, 2MB)
Mural-at-North-Lynnwood-Park-call-for-artists.pdf(PDF, 394KB)
When you are ready to apply, click here.
