City of Lynnwood offering teen programs for Edmonds School District students

Middle schoolers and high schooler in the Edmonds School District are invited to participate in new and returning City of Lynnwood programs. They include the following:

Middle school programs (grades 7-8)

Nightwaves middle school swim night

When: Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Lynnwood Recreation Center

Time: 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Cost: $5.

Pre-registration equired.

Middle school open gym night

When: Every Tuesday night

Where: Cedar Valley Gym

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

The city is hosting a free, weekly open gym night at the Cedar Valley Gym for those that want an evening of friendly competition with their peers. Snack, equipment, music and organized games — including basketball, vollyeball, indoor soccer and dodgeball — will be provided from 5-7 p.m. Participants must provide a valid school ID. (Some exclusion dates occur if the Edmonds School District is using the gym space.)

High school programs (grades 9-12)

Teens with a Cause

When: First Monday of every month (starts Dec. 5)

Where: Lynnwood Recreation Center conference room

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Do you want to help better your community? Need community service hours to graduate? Bring a friend, meet other teens and find out how you can make a difference. Volunteer in recreation programs, community service projects or work on current issues. Meetings and snacks are free but pre-registration requested.

High school open gym night

When: Every Thursday night

Where: Cedar Valley Gym

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Free, weekly open gym night at Cedar Valley for those that want an evening of friendly competition with their peers. Snack, equipment, music and organized games will be provided from 5-7 p.m. Participants must provide a valid school ID. (Some exclusion dates occur if the Edmonds School District is using the gym space.)

If you have any questions regarding teen programs, contact the teen coordinator at KJaimes@lynnwoodwa.gov.