City of Lynnwood Mayor’s Challenge registration now open — all ESD students eligible

Registration for the 2023-24 City of Lynnwood Mayor’s Challenge is now open. This partnership with the Edmonds School District and the City of Lynnwood encourages 4th-12th grade students to engage in solving local science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-related challenges and issues.

Individual students, teams or whole classes (in 4th-12th grades), are encouraged to participate. Each project is assigned a city mentor to offer guidance and information.

Learn more about the challenges/projects here.



Fill out the registration form here.



Projects must be completed by Friday, March 29, 2024 (prior to spring break) and will be displayed during the STEM Showcase on April 26 at Mountlake Terrace High School.