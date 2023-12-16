City of Edmonds issues call for 2024 summer concert performers

Puget Sound-area musicians, dancers and theatrical performers of all varieties are encouraged to send letters of interest to be considered for the popular annual Edmonds Arts Commission’s Summer Concerts in the Parks for 2024.

The EAC presents free-admission summer concert programs each year featuring a variety of musical stylings and performances from Puget Sound-area groups and ensembles. Concerts are held mid-July through August in City Park, Hazel Miller Plaza and Hickman Park.

Interested parties should email a letter of interest and links to videos of performances, electronic press kit, website and/or social media sites by Monday, Jan. 22 to eac@edmondswa.gov.