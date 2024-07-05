City of Edmonds invites artists to apply for Creative District visual art installation

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission invites artists or artist-led teams to submit qualifications for a project to create a three-dimensional, original, site-specific commission as a welcoming feature for the Edmonds Creative District in Anway Park. The park is located adjacent to Washington State Ferry holding lanes in Edmonds.

The prominent location provides an opportunity for a creative visual installation that will engage visitors and bring focus to the arts and cultural elements integral to Washington State’s first certified Creative District, the arts commission said in a press release.

The project budget of $115,000 constitutes the total final design, fabrication and installation budget for the selected artist. Up to three artists or teams will be selected based on qualifications and be compensated for development of site-specific creative concept proposals prior to the final selection.

This opportunity is open to professional artists living in Washington, Oregon or California. Submissions are due Aug. 19, 2024. An online application through Submittable is required here.

If you have questions, contact eac@edmondswa.gov.