City of Brier wins $155,000 in grants to build ADA sidewalk ramps

A pair of government grants totaling $155,000 will be used by the City of Brier to construct sidewalk ramps in the Brierwood neighborhood later this summer and fall.

Brier received a grant of $115,000 from the State of Washington and a second grant from Snohomish County of $40,000 specifically to build ADA ramps at city intersections. Mayor Bob Colinas hopes the funds will pay for “at least ten ramps, more if we get good bids.”

Construction on the ramps is expected to begin in August and be completed by the end of November.

–By Doug Petrowski