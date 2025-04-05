City of Brier hosting egg hunt at Brier Park April 19

The City of Brier will hold its traditional egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Brier Park.
Eggs will be gathered by age groups up to 10 years old.
Brier Park is located at 2903 228th St. S.W., Brier.
