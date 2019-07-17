City of Brier awarded $10,000 grant to create city history book

The City of Brier has received a grant from the Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission to create a book of the city’s history.

At the July 9 Brier City Council meeting, Snohomish County Councilmember Terry Ryan presented a check for $10,000 to the city council to fund the project, which will include a collection of the city’s history since it was incorporated in 1965.

Mayor Bob Colinas said that after being elected to office in 2005, he received boxes full of historical information. While looking through the old newspapers and other items, he discovered some interesting pieces of the city’s history that should be compiled into a book.

“When I was going through (the boxes) I found some pretty good stuff,” he said. “It’s been a goal during my tenure to preserve Brier history.”

With the help of the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association (LAMHA), Colinas said he is hoping to complete a compilation of the city’s history by the end of the year. The mayor said he asked for LAMHA’s assistance given their experience in preserving the history of Lynnwood and Alderwood Manor.

Before Brier became its own city, Mountlake Terrace city officials at the time want to annex the area, Colinas said. However, Brier’s founders had other ideas, he added.

“Brier’s common message — the reason it was incorporated — was to maintain its large residential lot character,” he said.

On Aug. 6, Colinas said he will meet with LAMHA and Brier community members, including former elected officials, to prioritize what will go in the history book. Currently, it has not been determined how the history book will be produced, though Colinas said it may be a small booklet or possible an electronic book.

–By Cody Sexton