City now offering materials on emergency services in 12 languages

Responding to community requests, the City of Mountlake Terrace now has informational materials in 12 languages explaining how residents can access 911 and emergency services.

Last year, Mountlake Terrace police restarted Cops & Clergy, a regular gathering to foster connections between law enforcement and faith leaders. Through those meetings, Sgt. Matt Porter heard that in some communities, there is a need for more information about accessing 911 and emergency services in other languages.

With support from the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management and the city’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission, staff from City Hall and the Police Station created the informational materials.

Everything is available online at www.cityofmlt.com/2153, but officers also have access to print versions for use in the field. The print versions have a QR code to the webpage, which has a Google Translate button right at the top.

Those involved in the project expressed their gratitude for community partnerships.

“The DEIC (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission) has provided input on content and ideas about distribution throughout this project,” Porter said. “I would also like to recognize Chair William Paige and Vice Chair Rohit Mojumder. Their insights have been invaluable.”

“I am very happy to see the partnership between the Mountlake Terrace Police Department, the city, and the MLT DEIC to work on and publish the 911 brochures,” Mojumder said. “This initiative in multiple languages will help our diverse community learn when and how to call 911 in times of need. I encourage every member of our community to share this brochure with their family and friends.”