City now accepting construction permit applications under Phase 2 restart

The City of Mountlake Terrace said it is now accepting all construction permit applications as part of implementing Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 2 Construction Restart.
Permit applications can be located via the City of Mountlake Terrace website. Be aware that compliance with COVID-19 mandates has created longer processing times for permits. Submission of permits will be handled in the following manner:
|City Website Portal
|Mail/Drop-off
|Appointment Required with Permit Specialist
|Single Family
Mechanical
Electrical
Plumbing
Roof
Sewer Repair
| Fence
Shed
Driveway
Violation/Investigation
Water Meter
Sewer
Utility and Communication Companies
|Land Use
Civil
Commercial/Multi-family Building
Deck
Single Family Building Addition or Remodel
In the case of a mail/drop-off application, t Permit specialist will contact with confirmation of receipt and invoice fees due to begin processing.
Implementation of Phase 2 Construction Restart allows for scheduling of inspections. Your project must have issued permits on-site, require workers to be 6 feet apart, and have a developed exposure control, mitigation, and recovery plan. There are three ways to schedule or request an inspection:
- Online Form
- Permit Portal
- Call the Inspection Request Line at 425-755-9694. Please have your permit number and address ready.
Inspection requested before 3 p.m. will be scheduled for the following regular business day. Electrical inspections take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only.
The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries will enforce requirements for contractors to comply with comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control, mitigation, recovery plans and safety practices.
For more information about the Construction Restart, call the Community and Economic Development Department at 425-744-6207.