City now accepting construction permit applications under Phase 2 restart

The City of Mountlake Terrace said it is now accepting all construction permit applications as part of implementing Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 2 Construction Restart.

Permit applications can be located via the City of Mountlake Terrace website. Be aware that compliance with COVID-19 mandates has created longer processing times for permits. Submission of permits will be handled in the following manner:

City Website Portal Mail/Drop-off Appointment Required with Permit Specialist Single Family Mechanical Electrical Plumbing Roof Sewer Repair Fence Shed Driveway Violation/Investigation Water Meter Sewer Utility and Communication Companies Land Use Civil Commercial/Multi-family Building Deck Single Family Building Addition or Remodel

In the case of a mail/drop-off application, t Permit specialist will contact with confirmation of receipt and invoice fees due to begin processing.

Implementation of Phase 2 Construction Restart allows for scheduling of inspections. Your project must have issued permits on-site, require workers to be 6 feet apart, and have a developed exposure control, mitigation, and recovery plan. There are three ways to schedule or request an inspection:

Online Form

Permit Portal

Call the Inspection Request Line at 425-755-9694. Please have your permit number and address ready.

Inspection requested before 3 p.m. will be scheduled for the following regular business day. Electrical inspections take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries will enforce requirements for contractors to comply with comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control, mitigation, recovery plans and safety practices.

For more information about the Construction Restart, call the Community and Economic Development Department at 425-744-6207.