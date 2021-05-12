City manager’s performance review among topics before MLT City Council May 13

City Manager Scott Hugill

Councilmembers will discuss the performance review process of City Manager Scott Hugill among other items on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, May 13 work/study session.

Additional items on the agenda include:

– Introduction of zoning text amendments: Title 19 (carports, food trucks and covered porches)

– Review of an asset management contract with Aktivov

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (861 4327 1135) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (05 13 21).

To submit written public comment in advance, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, PO Box 72, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The city clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.

 

