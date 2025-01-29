City issues call for local bands, musicians to perform at Terrace Summer Nights

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department is inviting submissions from local bands and musicians to perform at the 2025 Terrace Summer Nights: Music Series. Concert dates are July 10,17, 24 and 31.

The Call for Artist form can be found at www.cityofmlt.com/2200. All groups or individuals who want to apply must submit their completed application by 4 p.m. March 12.

Selected artists will be notified in April.

Terrace Summer Nights: Music is a family-friendly live music series with shows at Civic Campus and Terrace Creek Park. Performances are from 4:30-7 p.m. on July 10 and 24 at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus; and 4:30-7 p.m. on July 17 and 31 at Terrace Creek Park.

Contact Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick at 425-744-6287 or aappelwick@mltwa.gov for more information.