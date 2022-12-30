City issues annual stormwater report

The City of Mountlake Terrace has released its Annual Stormwater Report for 2022.
The report offers information about how and where the city manages rain runoff — a timely topic given the city’s recent urban flooding. There are also updates on major projects.
You can read the report here.
