City invites you to stay active this winter with CRAZE guide

The winter edition of MLT CRAZE is now online. It’s a guide to all activities at Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks over the next few months.

This issue of CRAZE is interactive, digital-only and mobile-friendly. It can be found at issuu.com/mltrec1968.

Registration is underway for winter programs for children, teens and adults. Mountlake Terrace offers many kinds of classes in the pool in addition to lap swimming. If anyone in your family is looking for dance, day care, fitness or group sports options, Mountlake Terrace CRAZE is a great place to start, the city says.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.