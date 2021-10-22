City invites you to adopt a storm drain

With prolonged rain on the way, the City of Mountlake Terrace is welcoming new volunteers for the Adopt-A-Drain program.

This is an easy way to keep your neighborhood clean, prevent flooding, and protect local waterways. Individuals and families can participate, as well as companies, faith organizations and other community groups. Since Adopt-A-Drain started here in 2020, 116 drains have been adopted in Mountlake Terrace.

In addition, the city encourages folks to keep an eye on drains around their homes and businesses and clear any debris, especially from October through March. Water quality in local streams and lakes is protected when leaves, dirt and trash stay out of storm drains. Leaves can be disposed of with other yard waste.

To learn more about Adopt-A-Drain, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2086 or contact Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager, at lreed@mltwa.gov, 425-744-6226.