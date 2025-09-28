City invites senior residents to Community Conversations Oct. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Senior residents are invited to the next City of Mountlake Terrace “Community Conversations” — a series of free, interactive gatherings for locals from all backgrounds — from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2 at the Lake Ballinger Center.

The event is led by City staff and supported by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

In a news release announcing the forum, the City said it is eager to hear about the concerns of seniors and answer questions about city services, while providing information, resources, and sharing upcoming opportunities to participate in the civic process.

The City invites anyone age 65 and over who lives, works, worships or is engaged in Mountlake Terrace to join City leaders at the Lake Ballinger Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. Click on the City’s Community Conversations page to learn more and to RSVP: Community Conversations | Mountlake Terrace, WA

There is free parking in lot. No advanced reservations required.

RSVP here (optional)

After each conversation, City staff will review the data and share common themes. The shared feedback will also be incorporated into future work plans or applicable strategic plans, the City said.