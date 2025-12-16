City invites residents to Fiscal Town Halls Jan. 13, 14

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace is inviting residents to participate in two fiscal town hall meetings in January focused on the city’s long-term budget planning and fiscal sustainability.

The first meeting will be held virtually Tuesday, Jan. 13, and the in-person meeting will be held at City Hall Wednesday, Jan. 14. Both meetings will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

During the meetings, the volunteer Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce will present its budget recommendations and seek public feedback. The agenda will also include a “City Budget 101” presentation led by city staff and consultants, followed by interactive small-group discussions.

City staff will review all community feedback after the town halls before finalizing recommendations for presentation to City Council. A link to the virtual meeting will be provided at a later date.