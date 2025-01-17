City invites MLT residents to a Community Conversation Jan. 29

The City of Mountlake Terrace is holding a series of “Community Conversations” in 2025, with the first one scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.

“The City of Mountlake Terrace seeks to build authentic relationships with all community members to learn how we can better serve residents and visitors,” the city said in a news release announcing the event. “We also want to show residents how to find resources, stay informed, share opportunities for businesses to contract, people to find jobs or volunteer, and for everyone to engage in the civic process.”

RSVP to the Facebook event here. You can learn more While the event is free and advanced reservations are not required, RSVPs are encouraged to ensure the city has enough facilitators, and to understand who may need interpretation and/or child care.You can learn more here